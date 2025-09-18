Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.13. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 2,276,352 shares trading hands.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $3.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market cap of $413.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.90.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.400–0.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14,684.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after buying an additional 5,737,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Community Health Systems by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,872,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 991,014 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 7,628,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 938,835 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 571.0% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 592,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 504,377 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1,073.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 435,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

