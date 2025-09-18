Comparing Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Compass Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 6 2 0 2.11

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 47.94%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than Compass Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compass Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $46.16 billion 1.27 $1.40 billion N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $2.13 billion 0.34 $58.30 million $1.01 20.97

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Group and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 0.46% 29.24% 1.24%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment beats Compass Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.