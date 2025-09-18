Comparing Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB)

Northpointe Bancshares (NYSE:NPB – Get Free Report) and Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Northpointe Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northpointe Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp 23.42% 13.80% 1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northpointe Bancshares $390.45 million 1.61 $55.16 million N/A N/A Greene County Bancorp $75.35 million 5.28 $31.14 million $1.83 12.78

This table compares Northpointe Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Northpointe Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Greene County Bancorp.

Dividends

Northpointe Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Greene County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Northpointe Bancshares and Greene County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northpointe Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00

Northpointe Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Northpointe Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northpointe Bancshares is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

About Northpointe Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a nationwide mortgage purchase program, residential mortgage loans, digital deposit banking to retail customers and custodial deposit services. The company was founded by Charles A. Williams in 1998 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

