Compass Diversified Holdings $CODI Holdings Cut by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,789,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 451,731 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 345.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 53,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $538.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

