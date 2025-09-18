Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,393.42 ($32.62) and traded as high as GBX 2,430 ($33.12). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,409.68 ($32.84), with a volume of 273,820 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price target on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,775.

Get Computacenter alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Computacenter

Computacenter Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,575.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,306.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,393.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 52.80 EPS for the quarter. Computacenter had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 2.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.