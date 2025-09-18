Contrasting FMC (NYSE:FMC) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of FMC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of FMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of CHS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FMC and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FMC 2.42% 9.36% 3.51% CHS 1.42% 6.03% 2.63%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FMC 1 7 5 0 2.31 CHS 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for FMC and CHS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

FMC presently has a consensus price target of $49.58, suggesting a potential upside of 33.04%. Given FMC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FMC is more favorable than CHS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FMC and CHS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FMC $4.25 billion 1.10 $341.10 million $0.80 46.59 CHS $39.26 billion N/A $1.10 billion N/A N/A

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than FMC.

Risk and Volatility

FMC has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHS has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FMC beats CHS on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. The company markets its products through its own sales organization and through alliance partners, independent distributors, and sales representatives. It operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About CHS

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. CHS Inc. was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

