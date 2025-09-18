Contrasting NiSource (NYSE:NI) and AES (NYSE:AES)

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) and AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NiSource and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 14.46% 8.25% 2.73% AES 8.42% 19.02% 3.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NiSource and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 2 7 0 2.78 AES 2 2 6 1 2.55

Dividends

NiSource currently has a consensus target price of $43.88, suggesting a potential upside of 10.80%. AES has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 97.33%. Given AES’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AES is more favorable than NiSource.

NiSource pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. AES pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. NiSource pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AES pays out 49.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NiSource has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years and AES has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. AES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NiSource and AES”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $5.46 billion 3.42 $760.40 million $1.88 21.06 AES $12.28 billion 0.72 $1.68 billion $1.42 8.80

AES has higher revenue and earnings than NiSource. AES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AES has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of AES shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of NiSource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of AES shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AES beats NiSource on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.5 million customers in various counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations in Wheatfield and Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants in Carroll County and White County; wind generating units in White County, Indiana; and solar generating units in Jasper County and White County. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses various fuels and technologies to generate electricity, such as coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass, as well as renewables comprising energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 34,596 megawatts and distributes power to 2.6 million customers. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

