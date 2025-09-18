Contrasting RPC (NYSE:RES) & Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RPC and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPC 3.77% 5.65% 4.42% Western Energy Services -2.43% -1.87% -1.29%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of RPC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Western Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

RPC has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for RPC and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPC 1 3 0 0 1.75 Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

RPC presently has a consensus price target of $4.69, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given RPC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RPC is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RPC and Western Energy Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPC $1.42 billion 0.71 $91.44 million $0.26 17.52 Western Energy Services $162.82 million 0.31 -$5.22 million ($0.12) -12.55

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RPC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RPC beats Western Energy Services on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPC

RPC, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells. The Support Services segment provides a range of rental tools for onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, completion, and workover activities. This segment also offers oilfield pipe inspection, and pipe management and storage services, as well as well control training and consulting services. It operates in the United States, Africa, Canada, Argentina, China, Mexico, Latin America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

