CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 992,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CXW

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,351.96. This trade represents a 11.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $476,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 135,559 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,139.62. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock worth $1,042,545. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 361.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,260,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after buying an additional 987,375 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $18,186,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at $10,629,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at $11,194,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 99.5% in the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 907,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 452,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.1%

CXW opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $538.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.