Corning Incorporated $GLW Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on Corning and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Corning Stock Down 2.4%

GLW stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. The trade was a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,950 shares of company stock valued at $10,449,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.