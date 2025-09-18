Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $10.54. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 6,955 shares.

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $508.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.99 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Crawford & Company Increases Dividend

About Crawford & Company

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

Crawford & Co engages in the provision of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporates. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Loss Adjusting, Crawford TPA Solutions, and Crawford Platform Solutions. The Crawford Loss Adjusting segment consists of adjusting services provided to insurance companies and self-insured entities related to property and casualty losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real property and certain types of personal property.

Featured Stories

