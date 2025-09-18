Criteo S.A. $CRTO Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121,336 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,511,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,372,000 after purchasing an additional 104,138 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,329,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,320,000 after purchasing an additional 532,879 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Criteo by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 68,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 71,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.47. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Criteo has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, insider Brian Gleason sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $64,939.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 152,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,987.70. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Criteo from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

