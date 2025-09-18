Critical Review: Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

24.8% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 11.78% 9.64% 0.65% Provident Bancorp 11.26% 4.56% 0.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Provident Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $115.13 million 1.86 $11.10 million $3.26 14.66 Provident Bancorp $95.37 million 2.37 $7.27 million $0.63 20.16

Franklin Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans; consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit and installment loans; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, and custodial services, as well as non-trust related investment services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit, pension, and fiduciary services. Further, the company engages in non-bank investment activities, such as venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

