Critical Review: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) & Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vital Farms and Seneca Foods”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $606.31 million 3.30 $53.39 million $1.12 40.00 Seneca Foods $1.57 billion 0.46 $41.22 million $6.23 16.98

Profitability

Vital Farms has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seneca Foods. Seneca Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vital Farms, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vital Farms and Seneca Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 7.84% 18.40% 13.65% Seneca Foods 2.76% 10.07% 4.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.6% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Seneca Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Seneca Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vital Farms and Seneca Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 0 11 0 3.00 Seneca Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00

Vital Farms currently has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential upside of 11.16%. Given Vital Farms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Seneca Foods.

Volatility & Risk

Vital Farms has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seneca Foods has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Seneca Foods on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ. In addition, it packs canned and frozen vegetables under contract packing agreements. Further, the company engages in the sale of cans, ends, and seeds, as well as trucking and aircraft operations. It provides its products to grocery outlets, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers, limited assortment stores, club stores, and dollar stores; specialty retailers; and food service distributors, restaurant chains, industrial markets, other food packagers, and export customers in approximately 55 countries, as well as federal, state, and local governments for school and other feeding programs. Seneca Foods Corporation was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Fairport, New York.

