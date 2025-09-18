Critical Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Planet Fitness shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Planet Fitness shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 15.11% -110.18% 7.69% Bluegreen Vacations N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $1.18 billion 7.02 $172.04 million $2.25 43.76 Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 1.33 $64.39 million N/A N/A

This table compares Planet Fitness and Bluegreen Vacations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Planet Fitness and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 3 10 1 2.86 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 0.00

Planet Fitness presently has a consensus target price of $108.64, suggesting a potential upside of 10.35%. Given Planet Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Bluegreen Vacations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. It engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In addition, the company operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

