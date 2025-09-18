Critical Survey: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) and Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Xperi and Information Analysis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 1 0 3.00 Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xperi presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 125.98%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xperi is more favorable than Information Analysis.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Xperi has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xperi and Information Analysis”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $475.22 million 0.58 -$136.61 million ($0.08) -74.68 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Information Analysis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -16.72% -7.03% -4.14% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Summary

Information Analysis beats Xperi on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

