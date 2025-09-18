Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. $CCRN Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 82.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416,145 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,343,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,544 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 115.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,252,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 56.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 397,216 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $5,853,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 91.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 793,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 379,683 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.46, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.33.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCRN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.93.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

