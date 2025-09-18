CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 49,500 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 63,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 0.0%

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock has a market cap of $806.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.51.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $961.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 185.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th.

Insider Activity at CrossAmerica Partners

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director John B. Reilly III purchased 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,967,317 shares in the company, valued at $99,396,013.17. This represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $54,147.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,857,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,556.49. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 610,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

