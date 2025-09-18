CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and nineteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.60.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $445.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -374.37, a PEG ratio of 139.26 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $263.45 and a 1-year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,734 shares of company stock valued at $67,337,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

