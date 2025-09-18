Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Position Raised by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 9.0% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock opened at $94.72 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $119.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is -39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

