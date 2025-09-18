CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

CTMX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $318.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.18. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 660,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 711,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 111,604 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 382,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 136,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

