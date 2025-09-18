Czech National Bank Acquires 10,608 Shares of Entergy Corporation $ETR

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,173,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,126,244,000 after purchasing an additional 289,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Entergy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,333,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,488,000 after buying an additional 143,187 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Entergy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,326,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,380,000 after buying an additional 454,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Entergy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,229,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $86.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $88.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.85%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $403,901.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. This trade represents a 57.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.