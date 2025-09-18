Czech National Bank Acquires 15,884 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after acquiring an additional 316,857 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Exelon by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 1.2%

EXC opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 60.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

