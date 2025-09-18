Czech National Bank Acquires 2,940 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 187,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,455,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 855.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.30 and a twelve month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

