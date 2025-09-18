Czech National Bank Acquires 5,222 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 350.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE PRU opened at $102.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 2.75%.The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

