Czech National Bank Acquires 6,341 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

Czech National Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. The company has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 351.48, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

