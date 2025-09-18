Czech National Bank Acquires 7,528 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $61.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.87%.

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

