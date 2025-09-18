Czech National Bank Boosts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,870,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 506,430 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,853 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after purchasing an additional 777,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,136,000 after purchasing an additional 132,078 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,400. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $877.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $800.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $664.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPWR. William Blair upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

