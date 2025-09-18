Czech National Bank Boosts Stake in Wabtec $WAB

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.59. Wabtec has a fifty-two week low of $151.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

