Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Czech National Bank increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $76.63 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day moving average is $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Zacks Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.