Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.6% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. The trade was a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $302.21.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

