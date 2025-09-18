Czech National Bank Buys 1,878 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Equifax from $294.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Equifax Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE EFX opened at $262.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,533,591.12. This trade represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

