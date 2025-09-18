Czech National Bank Buys 28,930 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Czech National Bank increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the first quarter worth $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kenvue by 131.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,557,000 after buying an additional 6,886,784 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 9.37%.The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 112.16%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

