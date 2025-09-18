Czech National Bank Buys 3,387 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $8,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,830,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,509,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after acquiring an additional 60,116 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,972,000 after acquiring an additional 684,390 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,905,000 after acquiring an additional 417,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $130.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Insurance Group

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at $9,580,389. This trade represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.