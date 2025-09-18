Czech National Bank Buys 5,817 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $10,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 407.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 35.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $560,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,194,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,028,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,413,000 after acquiring an additional 229,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,798,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $513,524,000 after purchasing an additional 477,761 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Target from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Stock Down 0.9%

Target stock opened at $88.95 on Thursday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

