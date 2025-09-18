Czech National Bank Buys 6,085 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 62.8% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 325.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 190.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Melius downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $93.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of IR opened at $78.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 7.10%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

