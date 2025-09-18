Czech National Bank Buys 711 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

NYSE TYL opened at $536.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.65. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $513.52 and a 12-month high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This trade represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

