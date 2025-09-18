Czech National Bank Grows Position in Centene Corporation $CNC

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 8.8% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.8% in the first quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Centene by 6.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Centene by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Centene from $68.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Centene from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $71.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Centene from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Centene Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares in the company, valued at $21,554,512.50. This trade represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.