Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Charter Communications by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $268.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $251.80 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.