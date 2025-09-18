Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $142.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. Nucor Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,150,050.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 82,703 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,956.14. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.80.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

