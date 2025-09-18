Czech National Bank Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day moving average of $226.14. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $251.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.32.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $528,867.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,560.61. The trade was a 20.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,825 shares of company stock valued at $32,532,671. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

