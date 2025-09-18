Czech National Bank Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

CBRE opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average is $137.62.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $232,122.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,020.29. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,267,167.70. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

