Czech National Bank Has $10.21 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 57.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE AME opened at $186.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.02 and a twelve month high of $198.33. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $177.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

