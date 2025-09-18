Czech National Bank Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Czech National Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $640.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $688.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.400-12.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $722.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $545.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.44.

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.96, for a total transaction of $263,883.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,098.52. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total transaction of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,057 shares of company stock worth $34,293,468. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

