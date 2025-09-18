Czech National Bank Has $6.24 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 227,977 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $2,937,010.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,027,479.15. This represents a 22.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $208.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.18 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 67.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research raised Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.54.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

