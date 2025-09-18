Czech National Bank Has $6.28 Million Stake in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lennar from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $132.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.87. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

