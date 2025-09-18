Czech National Bank Has $6.31 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 74.6% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG opened at $108.10 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 6.25%.The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

