Czech National Bank Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,248,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,624,000 after acquiring an additional 141,038 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,566,000 after acquiring an additional 878,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 881.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,479,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,282,000 after acquiring an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 16.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,861,000 after acquiring an additional 295,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group reduced their target price on American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $143.30.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $135.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

