Czech National Bank Has $7.02 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -348.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

