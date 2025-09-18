Czech National Bank Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in State Street by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in State Street by 41.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 21,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $1,174,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $111.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. State Street Corporation has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

